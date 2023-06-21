Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Price Target to GBX 1,200

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,250 ($15.99) to GBX 1,200 ($15.36) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TPK. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($13.18) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 965 ($12.35) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 931 ($11.91) to GBX 1,048 ($13.41) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.49) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 935 ($11.96) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,063.11 ($13.60).

Shares of TPK stock opened at GBX 809.60 ($10.36) on Monday. Travis Perkins has a one year low of GBX 707.80 ($9.06) and a one year high of GBX 1,082.50 ($13.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 912.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 949.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 975.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.48.

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.

