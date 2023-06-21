Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE:RGT) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.84

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.84 and traded as high as $9.31. Royce Global Value Trust shares last traded at $9.29, with a volume of 3,900 shares trading hands.

Royce Global Value Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royce Global Value Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 109,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 23,759 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 49,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,672 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 151,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Royce Global Value Trust by 77.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter.

Royce Global Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

