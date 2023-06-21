Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE:RMT) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.36

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.36 and traded as high as $8.82. Royce Micro-Cap Trust shares last traded at $8.73, with a volume of 127,600 shares.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.80.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royce Micro-Cap Trust
About Royce Micro-Cap Trust
Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Royce Micro-Cap Trust (RMT)
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- V.F. Shares Undervalued, Brings Former Logitech CEO On Board
- Spotify’s Uptrend, What Is Really Happening
- Will Cava’s Successful Debut Raise Hope For Reviving IPO Market?
- Can Barbie and the New MCU Rescue Mattel Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.