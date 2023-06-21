Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE:RMT) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.36

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.36 and traded as high as $8.82. Royce Micro-Cap Trust shares last traded at $8.73, with a volume of 127,600 shares.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.80.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royce Micro-Cap Trust

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMT. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $728,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 11,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

