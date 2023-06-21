RS Group (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Given New GBX 1,010 Price Target at HSBC

RS Group (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at HSBC from GBX 1,021 ($13.06) to GBX 1,010 ($12.92) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EENEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on RS Group from GBX 820 ($10.49) to GBX 870 ($11.13) in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on RS Group from GBX 1,010 ($12.92) to GBX 1,050 ($13.44) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded RS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Get RS Group alerts:

RS Group Price Performance

EENEF opened at $11.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.72. RS Group has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $11.52.

About RS Group

RS Group Plc is a multi-channel distributor, which engages in the provision of end-to-end solutions offering products from industrial to electronics. Its brands include RS PRO and components, OKdo, DesignSpark, Monition, IESA, and Allied Electronics and Automation. The company was founded by J. H. Waring and P.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.