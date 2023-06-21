Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) PT Raised to $68.00

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rush Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $59.34 on Monday. Rush Enterprises has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $62.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.47 and a 200-day moving average of $53.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 22.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUSHA. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 25.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 17,602 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 3.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,612,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,042,000 after buying an additional 52,339 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,331,000 after acquiring an additional 31,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,990,000 after acquiring an additional 31,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

