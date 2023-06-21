Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Receives $46.88 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.88.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

In other Ryan Specialty news, President Timothy William Turner sold 689,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $29,976,546.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,320.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ryan Specialty news, President Timothy William Turner sold 689,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $29,976,546.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,320.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Corp Onex sold 8,310,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $361,073,453.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,145,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,127,232.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,270,921 shares of company stock worth $402,705,442 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ryan Specialty by 524.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

RYAN stock opened at $43.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 76.89 and a beta of 0.43. Ryan Specialty has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $46.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $457.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.53 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ryan Specialty will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

