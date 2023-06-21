Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,531 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.33% of Ryder System worth $13,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Ryder System by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 10,020 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 3.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ryder System by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its stake in Ryder System by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $81.86 on Wednesday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.69 and a 52-week high of $102.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.03.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.90%.

In other Ryder System news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $175,908.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,712.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $175,908.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,712.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $86,098.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on R shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ryder System in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

