Safestay (LON:SSTY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $26.50

Safestay plc (LON:SSTY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 26.50 ($0.34) and traded as low as GBX 26 ($0.33). Safestay shares last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.34), with a volume of 16,066 shares traded.

Safestay Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of £16.30 million, a PE ratio of -385.71 and a beta of 1.54.

About Safestay

Safestay plc operates and develops traveller accommodation under the Safestay brand in the United Kingdom. The company provides overnight hostel accommodation services and owns properties. It also provides ancillary goods and services, such as food and beverage, and merchandise. Safestay plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

