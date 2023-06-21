Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Increased by Salvus Wealth Management LLC

Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,119 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 698,706 shares of company stock worth $146,092,561. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CRM opened at $216.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.33 billion, a PE ratio of 570.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.01. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $225.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

