Salvus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 117 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 37,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $174.36 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.19 and its 200 day moving average is $173.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. The firm has a market cap of $158.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

