Salvus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 40 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 222,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,535,000 after purchasing an additional 33,760 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Gartner in the first quarter worth about $1,112,000. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in Gartner by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 22,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total value of $396,958.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.09, for a total value of $372,108.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at $5,736,975.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total value of $396,958.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,115 shares of company stock worth $7,815,611. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of IT opened at $353.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.57. The firm has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.17 and a 1-year high of $363.12.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.13.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

