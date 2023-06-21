Salvus Wealth Management LLC Buys 305 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,593 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Armstrong World Industries makes up 1.5% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Salvus Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Armstrong World Industries worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.63.

Shares of AWI stock opened at $70.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $94.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The company had revenue of $310.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 22.82%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

