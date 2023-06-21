Salvus Wealth Management LLC Has $673,000 Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $606,000. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,519,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,824,000 after purchasing an additional 275,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($62.57) to GBX 4,720 ($60.40) in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.58) to GBX 4,000 ($51.18) in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($46.07) to GBX 3,700 ($47.34) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($53.74) to GBX 3,850 ($49.26) in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,908.89.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $170.47 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $194.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.97 and a 200-day moving average of $178.68.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

