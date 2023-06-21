Salvus Wealth Management LLC Invests $206,000 in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ZTS opened at $168.91 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $187.82. The company has a market capitalization of $78.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.14.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

