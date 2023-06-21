Salvus Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. CarMax comprises approximately 2.2% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in CarMax by 654.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

KMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

KMX stock opened at $78.57 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $106.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. CarMax had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

