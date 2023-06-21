Sanders Morris Harris LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $164.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $183.35. The firm has a market cap of $426.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.68.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.58%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.57.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

