Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SPHDF) and Its Rivals Head to Head Review

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SPHDF – Get Rating) is one of 367 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Santhera Pharmaceuticals to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Santhera Pharmaceuticals and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Santhera Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -0.50 Santhera Pharmaceuticals Competitors $195.16 million $5.43 million 23.84

Santhera Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Santhera Pharmaceuticals. Santhera Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

8.2% of Santhera Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.4% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.7% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Santhera Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Santhera Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Santhera Pharmaceuticals Competitors -624.03% -60.40% -22.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Santhera Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Santhera Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Santhera Pharmaceuticals Competitors 549 1731 4525 43 2.59

Santhera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 488.24%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 92.45%. Given Santhera Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Santhera Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Santhera Pharmaceuticals beats its peers on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Santhera Pharmaceuticals

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline includes Vamorolone and Lonodelestat. The company was founded by Thomas Meier in 1998 and is headquartered in Pratteln, Switzerland.

