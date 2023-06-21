Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stock Position Lessened by Legacy Wealth Management Inc

Legacy Wealth Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,341,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 8.1% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Management Inc owned 0.95% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $90,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,658,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

SCHM opened at $69.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.42 and its 200 day moving average is $68.00. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $74.30.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

