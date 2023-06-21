Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Harbor Group Inc.

Harbor Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 3.0% of Harbor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after buying an additional 80,966 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 27,760 shares during the last quarter.

SCHX stock opened at $51.87 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

