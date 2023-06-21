Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SGEN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Seagen from $145.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. SVB Securities upped their price objective on Seagen from $141.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. JMP Securities lowered Seagen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Seagen from $152.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $190.47.

Seagen stock opened at $198.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.87. The stock has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.96 and a beta of 0.53. Seagen has a 12 month low of $116.08 and a 12 month high of $207.16.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $519.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Seagen will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total value of $50,023.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,486,223.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 243 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total transaction of $50,023.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,946 shares in the company, valued at $24,486,223.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total transaction of $27,379.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,377,538.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,802 shares of company stock worth $24,061,239 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagen by 18.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Seagen by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Seagen by 1,484.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Seagen by 5.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

