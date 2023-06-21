SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

SCWX has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ SCWX opened at $7.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $610.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.99. SecureWorks has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.75.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $115.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.03 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 28.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 12,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $118,939.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 94,151 shares of company stock worth $766,851 in the last three months. 83.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SecureWorks by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,166 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 54,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 20,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company engaged in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, and adversarial security testing.

