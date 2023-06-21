Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Receives $14.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research analysts have commented on MCRB shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Seres Therapeutics Stock Performance

MCRB opened at $5.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $686.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.97 and a 1-year high of $9.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Seres Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MCRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). The business had revenue of ($0.52) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,977.08% and a negative net margin of 3,509.50%. The business’s revenue was down 134.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seres Therapeutics news, insider David S. Ege sold 7,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $36,527.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,822.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 199.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.