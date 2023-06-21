Serinus Energy (TSE:SEN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.43

Serinus Energy plc (TSE:SEN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.43 and traded as high as C$0.43. Serinus Energy shares last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 6,708 shares changing hands.
Serinus Energy Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.30, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
Serinus Energy Company Profile
Serinus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. The company owns a 45% working interest in the Sabria concession; and a 100% working interest in the Chouech Es Saida, Ech Chouech, Sanrhar, and Zinnia concessions located in Tunisia.
Featured Articles
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- V.F. Shares Undervalued, Brings Former Logitech CEO On Board
- Spotify’s Uptrend, What Is Really Happening
- Will Cava’s Successful Debut Raise Hope For Reviving IPO Market?
- Can Barbie and the New MCU Rescue Mattel Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Serinus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serinus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.