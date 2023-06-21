ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $31,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,369,116,000 after acquiring an additional 320,130 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,760,149,000 after purchasing an additional 727,494 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,969,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,009,542,000 after purchasing an additional 182,606 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,745,763,000 after purchasing an additional 288,522 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,452,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,956,000 after buying an additional 499,675 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW opened at $559.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $497.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $452.57. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $576.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total transaction of $31,277.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total value of $31,277.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,505.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total value of $3,557,392.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,686.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,956 shares of company stock valued at $15,088,178. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on NOW shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on ServiceNow from $551.00 to $559.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.94.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

