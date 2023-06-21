Shore Capital Reiterates Sell Rating for Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.99) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.49) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 935 ($11.96) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 931 ($11.91) to GBX 1,048 ($13.41) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($13.18) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,063.11 ($13.60).

Travis Perkins Price Performance

TPK stock opened at GBX 809.60 ($10.36) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 912.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 949.96. The stock has a market cap of £1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 975.42, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.48. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of GBX 707.80 ($9.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,082.50 ($13.85). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.15.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.

