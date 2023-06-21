Short Interest in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Declines By 6.4%

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,460,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the May 15th total of 11,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 360.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 61,909 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 38,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 36,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 31,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. TheStreet upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 0.90. ADMA Biologics has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $4.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.35 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 37.22% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that ADMA Biologics will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

