Short Interest in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Decreases By 6.6%

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 376,900 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the May 15th total of 403,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE ASIX opened at $35.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.58. The company has a market cap of $971.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.84. AdvanSix has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $44.57.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $400.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.23 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 19.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AdvanSix will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.65%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other AdvanSix news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $117,625.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,207.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AdvanSix news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $117,625.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,207.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,335 shares of company stock worth $228,425. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 206,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in AdvanSix in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 72,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter valued at $414,000. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

