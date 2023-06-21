Short Interest in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMBU) Declines By 6.3%

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMBU – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the May 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I Price Performance

NASDAQ:AIMBU opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.41. Aimfinity Investment Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aimfinity Investment Corp. I

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $803,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I by 28.2% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 89,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 19,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I by 95.8% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 193,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 94,625 shares in the last quarter.

