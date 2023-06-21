Short Interest in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Drops By 6.0%

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,360,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the May 15th total of 4,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Insider Activity

In other Alaska Air Group news, CEO Benito Minicucci sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $243,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,579,877.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1,873.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 174.4% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ALK opened at $49.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.52. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $53.96.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.86.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

