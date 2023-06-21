Short Interest in Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) Declines By 6.3%

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the May 15th total of 11,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Bonso Electronics International Stock Performance

Shares of BNSO stock opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. Bonso Electronics International has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $12.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Bonso Electronics International Company Profile

Bonso Electronics International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic sensor-based and wireless products. It operates in four segments: Scales, Pet Electronic Products, Rental and Management, and Others. The Scales segment provides sensor-based scales products that include bathroom, kitchen, office, jewelry, laboratory, postal, and industrial scales for consumer, commercial, and industrial applications.

