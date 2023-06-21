Short Interest in Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG) Expands By 5.1%

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,500 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the May 15th total of 104,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ BRAG opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $67.88 million, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.52. Bragg Gaming Group has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $7.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.18 million. Bragg Gaming Group had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bragg Gaming Group will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Bragg Gaming Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bragg Gaming Group in the 4th quarter valued at $849,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bragg Gaming Group by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 49,411 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Bragg Gaming Group by 467.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 70,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Bragg Gaming Group by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.27% of the company’s stock.

BRAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Bragg Gaming Group in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.38.

Bragg Gaming Group, Inc engages in the operation of a B2B online gaming technology platform and casino content. The firm offers ORYX Gaming, an innovative business to business gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator, and GiveMeSport, a sports media outlet. The company was founded on March 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

