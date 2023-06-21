Short Interest in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Declines By 5.0%

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,890,000 shares, a decline of 5.0% from the May 15th total of 34,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Price Performance

Shares of CS stock opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Credit Suisse Group has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Credit Suisse Group Increases Dividend

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $19.96 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.0547 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Credit Suisse Group’s previous — dividend of $0.05. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.73.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

Further Reading

