Short Interest in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Declines By 6.1%

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 757,900 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the May 15th total of 807,500 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 213,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.
In other news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 10,537 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $1,098,060.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,944,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,457,000 after purchasing an additional 37,493 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in EnerSys by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,693,000 after buying an additional 70,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in EnerSys by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,414,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,849,000 after acquiring an additional 45,139 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 928,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,631,000 after purchasing an additional 105,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,636,000 after purchasing an additional 29,486 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $102.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.69 and a 200-day moving average of $84.91. EnerSys has a one year low of $55.60 and a one year high of $107.44.
EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $990.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.05 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.43%.
EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.
