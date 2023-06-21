Short Interest in EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Decreases By 5.5%

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,338,500 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the May 15th total of 6,704,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

EQT AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EQBBF opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. EQT AB has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.81.

Get EQT AB (publ) alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price target on EQT AB (publ) from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EQT AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.33.

About EQT AB (publ)

EQT AB (publ) is a global private equity firm specializing in Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It owns portfolio companies and assets in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 1994 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EQT AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.