Short Interest in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Drops By 6.2%

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the May 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 421,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Global Medical REIT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMRE. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the first quarter worth $24,828,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Global Medical REIT by 450.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 682,943 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the second quarter valued at $5,032,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the first quarter valued at $3,498,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Global Medical REIT by 205.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 519,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 349,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GMRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Global Medical REIT from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Global Medical REIT Stock Performance

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

GMRE opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $620.57 million, a PE ratio of 55.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Global Medical REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 494.12%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of those properties to healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More

