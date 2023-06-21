Short Interest in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Declines By 5.9%

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the May 15th total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 850,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LADR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.
Ladder Capital Price Performance
LADR opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.16. Ladder Capital has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $12.18. The company has a quick ratio of 87.81, a current ratio of 87.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.87.
Ladder Capital Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Ladder Capital
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Ladder Capital by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 11,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. 60.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ladder Capital
Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.
