Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Sight Sciences in a report issued on Thursday, June 15th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sight Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.26) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sight Sciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Separately, Bank of America lowered their price target on Sight Sciences from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Sight Sciences Stock Down 3.7 %

Sight Sciences stock opened at $8.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $395.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a current ratio of 12.79. Sight Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.51.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 million. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 106.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGHT. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Sight Sciences by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 25,009 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,163,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,453,000 after buying an additional 507,029 shares during the period. 50.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

