Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) PT Set at C$14.00 by Canaccord Genuity Group

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating) received a C$14.00 price target from research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 434.35% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.67.

Get Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) alerts:

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Price Performance

Shares of CVE SKE opened at C$2.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.62. Skeena Resources Limited has a 1-year low of C$0.38 and a 1-year high of C$3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$431.26 million and a P/E ratio of -9.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Company Profile

In related news, Director Walter Coles Jr. sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.21, for a total value of C$90,877.90.

(Get Rating)

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.