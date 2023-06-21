Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK) Shares Down 6%

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.40. 10,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 32,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skillful Craftsman Education Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the first quarter worth $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

About Skillful Craftsman Education Technology

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, basic, and higher education.

