Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Rating) traded up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.01. 1,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 7,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$12.25 to C$11.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Slate Grocery REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, owning, and leasing a portfolio of diversified revenue-producing commercial real estate properties. Its portfolios include residential, office, and industrial projects. The company was founded by Blair Welch and Brady Welch on January 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

