Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Shares Up 3.8%

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.57. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 8,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

SLTTF has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.75 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52.

Slate Office REIT is a global owner and operator of high-quality workplace real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of strategic and well-located real estate assets in North America and Europe. The majority of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government and high-quality credit tenants.

