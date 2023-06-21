Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its 4/30/2023 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 22nd. Analysts expect Smith & Wesson Brands to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Down 2.4 %

SWBI opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $534.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.19. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $16.72.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith & Wesson Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 10,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.