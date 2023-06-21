SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $351.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SolarEdge Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $305.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $392.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $374.26.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of SEDG opened at $255.36 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $190.15 and a 1 year high of $375.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 75.11, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.85. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $943.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total value of $752,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,616,342.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

