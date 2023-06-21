Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Bought by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 76.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Sony Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 811,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,878,000 after acquiring an additional 86,281 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 7.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

NYSE SONY opened at $96.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.62. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $100.94.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $23.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 8.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

