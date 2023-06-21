Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $28,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 78.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 42,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,960,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,036,000 after buying an additional 374,065 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 97,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,512,000 after buying an additional 10,926 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $67.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.02.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

