SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.25

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.25 and traded as low as $1.25. SPAR Group shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 6,200 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised SPAR Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $29.64 million, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.25.

SPAR Group ( NASDAQ:SGRP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. SPAR Group had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $64.38 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SPAR Group, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPAR Group stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,793 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.65% of SPAR Group worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated and dedicated merchandising services at the retail store level for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors; and project services, such as new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstrations and in-store product sampling, as well as kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementations, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements.

