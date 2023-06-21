Spartan Delta Corp. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts (TSE:SDE)

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Stifel Firstegy upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spartan Delta in a research report issued on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Spartan Delta’s current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Spartan Delta’s FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.07. Spartan Delta had a net margin of 54.05% and a return on equity of 55.76%. The business had revenue of C$316.21 million for the quarter.

Spartan Delta Stock Performance

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SDE. Cormark cut their target price on Spartan Delta from C$21.00 to C$18.15 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. CIBC cut their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Securities lowered shares of Spartan Delta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Spartan Delta and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.12.

TSE:SDE opened at C$14.99 on Monday. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of C$9.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.38. The company has a market cap of C$2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94.

Spartan Delta Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

