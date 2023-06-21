SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by Catalyst Wealth Management LLC

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 388.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 544,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,570,000 after buying an additional 432,942 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 549,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,893,000 after purchasing an additional 364,389 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,000,000. First National Trust Co grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 975,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,736,000 after purchasing an additional 249,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 337.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 309,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,193,000 after purchasing an additional 238,426 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

MDYG stock opened at $69.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.36 and a fifty-two week high of $72.79.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.