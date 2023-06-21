Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $228.36

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 228.36 ($2.92) and traded as low as GBX 221 ($2.83). Spire Healthcare Group shares last traded at GBX 223 ($2.85), with a volume of 110,730 shares.

Spire Healthcare Group Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 228.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 228.35. The company has a market capitalization of £908.54 million, a PE ratio of 11,100.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23.

About Spire Healthcare Group

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

