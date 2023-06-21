Sprott (TSE:SII) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $48.46

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$48.46 and traded as low as C$44.13. Sprott shares last traded at C$44.23, with a volume of 974 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on Sprott from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Get Sprott alerts:

Sprott Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$46.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$48.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77.

Sprott Cuts Dividend

Sprott ( TSE:SII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company had revenue of C$48.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprott Inc. will post 2.2693689 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.68%.

About Sprott

(Get Rating)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.